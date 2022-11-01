United States.- It is not possible that tenacity is one of the strongest qualities that a human being can have, since Josh Nally, a man from Kentucky, United States has given a clear example of this, since he pretended to be dead in various videos published on TikTok in order to attract the attention of the producers of the television series CSI: Vegas which is distinguished by being crime genre show.

It was thanks to the fact that the man from Elizabethtown who is a user of the account TikTok @living_dead_josh where from the month of October 2021, He started posting videos pretending to be a corpse.

Although the 41-year-old man has great economic stability, being the owner of a restaurant, his interest in appearing on television led him to record videos in his spare time pretending to be a corpse.

According to a publication of Washington Post, The man confessed that social media would be the best way to get the TV show’s attention without having to audition or move from Kentucky.

Nalley also reported that during all this time that he has posted videos on his TikTok account, which already has more than 125 thousand followers, I have helped him to better develop his qualities as an actor, since acting as a corpse is not easy because the chest can come to have movement.

Since then, the man has filmed various videos in which he appears as a corpse, in situations such as accidents, assaults, or simply lying on bridges, rivers, or forests.

It was because of this great effort by Josh Nalley that last July he received a call from the producers of CSI: Vegas and flew to Los Angeles to play an undisclosed dead person in an episode due out in the next few days.