George Washington de Oliveira, arrested for planning an attack at Brasília Airport, was looking for information on how to fire from a distance

Extremist George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, arrested for orchestrating a terrorist attack at Brasília Airport, allegedly planned to kill the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the presidential inauguration ceremony on January 1. The information was obtained by Estadão in an interview with Minister Flávio Dino (Justice).

According to Dino, federal police had access to messages that showed that Washington was training with weapons and trying to obtain instructions on how to fire a long-distance rifle.

“This citizen who is arrested, from the bomb, from the airport, on the 24th [de dezembro]he was doing training and getting instructions on how to shoot a rifle from a long distance”said Dino. “There were actually preparatory acts for the execution of a shot that was probably going to be an inauguration day shot.”

George Washington, a 54-year-old businessman, was arrested on December 24 last year after setting up an explosive device in an access area to Brasília International Airport. In a statement to the Civil Police of the Federal District, he stated that the plan was “Start Chaos” that would lead to “decreation of the state of siege in the country”.

According to Washington, the idea was to install explosives in at least 2 locations in the Federal District. A pump would be installed on poles near a power substation in Taguatinga, in the Federal District.

“There is a dialogue in which he looks for information on which is the best rifle, which is the best aim for so many meters of distance”, detailed Dino. The dialogue does not mention the name of the president, but, according to the minister, “seem to suggest”.

“And then he asks: ‘What about that scope?’. Then the instructor says: ‘No, this aim is better’. That is, there were really preparatory acts for the execution of a shot that was probably going to be a shot on inauguration day”completed.

According to the Federal Police, the businessman participated in acts in support of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the federal capital.

Washington was detained during the night, in an apartment in the Southwest, central region of the Federal District. At the scene, the police seized two shotguns, 1 rifle, 2 revolvers, 3 pistols, 5 explosive emulsions, ammunition and camouflage uniforms.

Here is the full statement of the accused:

“I live in the city of Xinguá in the state of Pará and I work as a gas station manager. Since Bolsonaro’s election, I started to support him because I believe he is a patriot and an honest man. And in October 2021 I got my licenses to acquire weapons (CR and CAC) and since then I have spent around R$ 160 thousand on the purchase of pistols, revolvers, rifles, carbines and ammunition.

“What motivated me to acquire weapons were the words of President Bolsonaro, who always emphasized the importance of civilian weapons, saying the following: ‘An armed people will never be enslaved’, and also my passion for weapons that I have had since my youth. .

“After the 2nd round of the elections I started to participate in protests in Pará and on 11/12/2022 I came to Brasília with my Mitsubishi Triton truck, taking with me two 12 caliber shotguns; 2 .357 caliber revolvers; 3 pistols, two Glocks and a CZ Shadow 2; 1 Springfield .308 caliber rifle; more than 1,000 ammunition of different calibers and 5 sticks of dynamite (emulsion).

“Of these items, the only one I didn’t have a license to own was the dynamite I bought for R$600.00 from a man from Pará who brought me the explosives when I was already in Brasília. I also didn’t have a transport license for the weapons and if I was stopped by the police on the road, my idea was to call Pró Armas to justify my participation in a shooting competition.

“My trip to Brasília had the purpose of participating in the protests that took place in front of the Army HQ and waiting for the armed forces to take up arms and overthrow communism. My idea was to pass on part of my weapons and ammunition to other CACs who were camped at the Army HQ as soon as it was authorized by the armed forces.

“As soon as I arrived in Brasília, I stayed at the Econotel and then rented 2 apartments in the Southwest through Airbnb. During the period that I attended the camp set up in front of the Army HQ, I noticed that there were several PT supporters infiltrated among the street vendors who started to poison the food sold to Bolsonaristas with the intention of demobilizing the demonstrators, in addition to causing riots and disorder among people.

“In possession of this information, 3 weeks ago I got in touch with an important general of the Army and reported to him everything about the PT infiltrators in the camp and said that soon there could be great bloodshed if nothing was done. The next day, army personnel expelled all the street vendors from the camp.

“On 12/12/2022 there was a protest against the arrest of the Indian, where I talked to the PMs and the Firefighters responsible for containing the demonstrators who told me that they would not curb the destruction and vandalism as long as those involved did not attack the cops. There it became clear to me that the Military Police and the Firefighter were on the President’s side and that intervention by the armed forces would soon be decreed.

“However, after almost 1 month, nothing happened and so I decided to draw up a plan with the demonstrators at the Army HQ to provoke the intervention of the armed forces and the declaration of a state of siege to prevent the establishment of communism in Brazil.

“On 12/22/2022, several protesters from the camp spoke to me and suggested that we explode a bomb in the parking lot of Brasília Airport during the early hours of the morning and then make an anonymous complaint about the presence of two other bombs inside the departure area.

“And the next day, (23/12/2022) an unknown woman suggested to the protesters at the HQ that a bomb be installed in the energy substation in Taguatinga to cause a lack of electricity and start the chaos that would lead to the enactment of the state of emergency. place.

“I went to the place pointed out by the woman in Taguatinga in a white Ford Ranger belonging to one of the protesters in the camp, but the plan did not evolve because she did not show the car to take the bomb to the power station.

“Unlike the woman, a man named Alan, whom I had already seen a few times at the camp, was more willing and volunteered to install the pump on the power transmission poles that are close to the Taguatinga substation, since it was more easier to knock down the poles than to blow up the substation as originally thought.

“I told the demonstrators that I had the dynamite, but that I needed the fuse and detonator to make the bomb. On 12/23/2022, around 11:30 am, an unknown demonstrator who was camped at the HQ handed me a remote control and 4 triggers. In possession of the devices, I manufactured the bomb by placing a stick of dynamite connected to a trigger inside a cardboard box that could be fired by remote control from 50 to 60 meters away.

“I gave Alan the artifact and insisted that he install it on a power pole to cut off the electricity supply, because I did not agree with the idea of ​​​​exploding it in the airport parking lot. However, on 12/23/2022 I learned on TV that the police had seized the bomb at the airport and that Alan had not followed the original plan.

“Yesterday, 12/24/2022, during the afternoon I noticed a movement of strange people around the building where I was staying and I suspected that they were police officers. So I packed my bags and put the guns in the truck to leave on the morning of 12/25/2022. On 12/24/2022, around 7:00 pm, civil police officers approached me under the building and I confessed to having the weapons and explosives.”