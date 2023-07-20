Russia.- A Russian named Michael Raduga40-year-old researcher, the unusual brain surgery was performed by perforating the skull in order to be able to control their dreams.

Michael Raduga, has no knowledge of neurosurgery or medicine in generalhowever, had the goal of implanting an electrode to control his dreams by electrical stimulation.

According to a post on his Instagram account, what he was looking for with this “experiment” was to get an implant to have lucid dreams.

Incredibly, managed to survive electrode implantation (a metal rod).

The man implanted a chip / Photo: Via @MichaelRaduga

He explained that he used a drill that he bought at the hardware store. to perforate the skull and thus remove a part of it.

The man only lost a liter of blood during the procedure. in order to introduce the electrode that he himself designed.

He sought to control his dreams / Photo: Vía @MichaelRaduga

He shared the images of the painful procedure on his Twitter accountwhere the evidence of the dangerous surgery to which he underwent was left.

“I’m glad I survived, but I was ready to die. During the first 30 minutes I was close to giving up many times because first of all I lost a lot of blood, about a liter of blood. And I was afraid of losing consciousness,” he told the Daily Mail.

The man underwent brain surgery in his living roomthe man told the British media that the procedure was performed in his living room, although without the necessary equipment to perform such an intervention, and to carry it out, he watched hours of videos on neurosurgery on YouTube and practiced with five sheep.

It is something extremely risky / Photo: Vía @MichaelRaduga

The man explained that he pretended to be able to control his dreams. as the character of Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “The Origin” (Inception).

Five weeks after the piercing, a medical group removed the brain implant.

“I finished surgery, showered and worked for 10 hours straight… people didn’t know anything.” Doctors warn that performing this type of procedure is extremely dangerous.

“Neurosurgery should only be performed by experienced and qualified neurosurgeons.. All kinds of complications could have occurred, such as having affected a cortical vein or an intracerebral vessel. He would have had a stroke,” said Oxford University neurosurgeon Alex Green.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products

THE DEBATE.