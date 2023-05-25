AFPi

05/24/2023

An Arkansas man who was immortalized in a photo with his feet on the desk of the office of Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi during the invasion of the United States Capitol in 2021 was sentenced to four and a half years in prison this Wednesday (24).

On January 6, 2021, Richard Barnett invaded Congressional headquarters with thousands of supporters of Donald Trump while lawmakers certified Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Barnett was reclining in a chair with his feet propped up on the desk in the office of the then Speaker of the House of Representatives when he was photographed by AFP. The image went viral and allowed the police to quickly arrest him.

While in Pelosi’s office, he wrote an offensive note to the congresswoman. “I left a note on her desk that says, ‘Nancy, Bigo was here, you bitch,’” she told reporters, using her nickname.

In January, a federal court in Washington convicted Barnett, 63, of eight counts, including obstructing congressional certification of elections, illegally entering the Capitol and disturbing public order with a dangerous weapon: an electrical stun device disguised as a cane. .

Prosecutors had asked Judge Christopher Cooper for a seven-year prison sentence.

In the sentencing memorandum, the prosecution noted that Barnett showed no regrets and that he had “attempted to take advantage of his notoriety and criminal conduct” by selling “autographed photographs of himself in the mayor’s office.”

The defendant’s defense had asked the judge to impose a 12-month sentence.

Barnett, described in court documents as a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, defended his actions as exercising his constitutional right to protest.

More than a thousand people were arrested for their participation in the attack on the Capitol. Most face charges of illegally entering or causing damage to property, but around 350 have been charged with assault on law enforcement or resisting arrest, and more than 50 with serious crimes of conspiracy.

The founder of the far-right militia Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, was found guilty of “sedition” – an infrequent and serious charge – in November, and will be sentenced on Thursday.

Rhodes, a Yale-educated former soldier, is 57 years old and prosecutors have asked for 25 years in prison for him.

Rhodes did not personally enter the Capitol but led his followers like a general on the battlefield, according to prosecutors.























