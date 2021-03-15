fromJasmin Pospiech shut down

As soon as he picked up his new 720 hp car after long years of waiting, it happened: in the end, he had to go home without it.

Fulda – “A sentence with X, that was probably nothing”: There is probably no better saying than this to describe the situation of a 43-year-old from Baden-Württemberg. Because he was really unlucky now! The man had to wait two years before he could finally hold the keys to his dream car in his hands. After all, it is the one Ferrari* F8 Tributo, which he has chosen to be unique. From the seat seam to the painting, everything was individually manufactured according to his ideas. For this, the 43-year-old put around 360,000 euros.

But the joy of the valuable one-off did not last long: Shortly after the owner received the sports car in Berlin, there was a serious accident. On the way home on the A5, near Gemünden, it happens: Because it had rained and the Ferrari was driving with summer tires (standard on delivery), the driver finally loses control of the vehicle – and completely dismantles the brand new car.