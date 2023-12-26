In the run-up to Christmas, the police arrested a shoplifter who had not paid for 70 euros worth of groceries. The man receives a shopping ban and a fine of 250 euros. The police have noticed that self-scans at supermarkets have recently become 'quite tempting' for a number of people. “It's not even the people with the small wallets.”
Thomas Bosman
Latest update:
10:38
