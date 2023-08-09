You can’t park there mate!

On the almighty internet you regularly see videos where cars are in the ditch, have driven into a lamppost, have been driven over parked bicycles or are standing in the middle of the road with a flat tire. The well-known phrase ‘You can’t park there mate’ is then shouted by the filmer and the owner of the other car usually doesn’t react so cheerfully. Hilarious images often, though.

Man parks car in house

These images are less funny, but the meaning is the same. You are not allowed to park there! A firefighter who was on the scene with the fire engine ‘Chief 17’ has the scene neatly shared on the internet. The ‘accident’ took place in Lewistown, a sleepy village somewhere in the United States in the state of Pennsylvania. It is believed the car drove over a culvert at high speed. This ensured that the car was launched in the house.

The twenty-year-old driver had already crawled out of the car and was watching how he had parked when the fire brigade arrived. Such a launch does have some impact on the human body: the driver was also injured and was taken to a hospital. The resident was at home at the time of the launch, fortunately he was on the ground floor and therefore escaped with a fright.

On purpose

The police speak of a ‘deliberate act’. There is no further explanation. So we don’t know if it’s a suicide, an act of revenge, some stunt for YouTube or if the driver just chose the wrong parking spot. What we do know is that the driver will be charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. If convicted, he could get 20 years.

The house has significant damage. The fire brigade has stabilized the house and provided it with some tarpaulin. This in connection with some rain showers that were predicted. So the house has been made waterproof again. Very little is left of the Toyota Corolla, it can be scrapped.

Images via Junction Fire Company on Facebook

