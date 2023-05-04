A shooting at a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday killed one woman and injured four other women.

Deion Patterson opened fire in the hospital waiting room. He then fled by hijacking a car. The police managed to arrest him a few hours later in a suburb of Atlanta.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. It is also not clear whether the victims, who are aged between 25 and 71, are patients or medical personnel.

Patterson, a 24-year-old former Coast Guard employee, came to the hospital with his mother, police said. The mother was unharmed.