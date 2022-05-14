The gunman is described in local media as an 18-year-old young man, dressed in a military uniform, who published a manifesto online prior to the offense calling himself a white supremacist. He allegedly livestreamed the shooting on Twitch. It is still being investigated whether he actually posted a manifesto online, two members of the police force told AP news agency, on the basis of anonymity.
Motorists and local residents are asked to avoid the vicinity of the Tops Market supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. The exact circumstances and motives of the perpetrator are not yet known.
#Man #opens #fire #Buffalo #supermarket #ten #people #died
