The American Casey King once weighed up to 380 kilos. © Screenshot / Instagram.com/_caseyking_

Casey King once weighed 800 pounds. Then he completely changed his life, lost weight radically – and became a role model for thousands of Americans.

Georgia (USA) – An unbelievable 260 kilos lighter: The American Casey King becomes an inspiration for people in the USA who are faced with an almost impossible task. At his peak, he weighed 380 kilos, could hardly leave his room and could only shower in a washtub in the garden. He talks about it on his Instagram account Caseyking, followed by more than 40,000 people.

“I haven’t done anything of any importance for a long time. I was just a person who sat on the bed, maybe went into the living room, watched a little TV and then went back to my room for a very, very long time,” he told the British DailyStar about King. He swam in the garden because he had gotten stuck in the shower before. And ate “without end”, sat naked in his room and played video games.

There is now no trace of all this: In photos that King has now shared, you can see him at public events and helping his mother with work. Or simply in nature, doing sports and getting ready to go out. He has radically changed his life and is enjoying it to the fullest.

American lost 260 kilos: he made his way there public on Instagram

However, the road to a significantly slimmer body was long. This is also shown by the Instagram pictures of his weight loss stages. Again and again he posts the old pictures to motivate himself and his followers. “The love I’ve received here is just incredible,” he wrote on a post showing him exercising in the woods – with a picture showing him in front of a mirror with a lot more weight.

Casey King has lost an unbelievable 260 kilos – and is hardly recognizable. © Screenshot / Instagram.com/_caseyking_

His rethinking began when he received a drastic warning from a doctor: “If you keep this weight, you could die soon.” King decided to take his life back into his own hands. He went to the gym, went for walks in a pool. A gastric band also helped him eat less. King took part in a reality TV show and got motivation from his Instagram followers. That still helps him today.

Casey Kind Lost 500 Pounds: “People Always Ask Me About This Skin”

He still has one problem: if King looks in the mirror, you can’t miss the flaps of skin on his stomach. The pounds marked his body, and the weight loss showed the effects. “People still ask me about that skin,” he captioned one image. “People think the flaps of skin are long gone, but that’s something I still haven’t had done.”

And then, in the manner in which he inspires other people, he added: “Maybe one day I’ll get the whole thing done. But for now, I’ll just stay focused on losing more weight and really not gaining it any more.” And well aware of what he’s already achieved and that not everything has to conform to the norm of others right away, he then adds added: “Even if I don’t like these photos, that’s just my reality – for the moment.”

Casey King has lost well over 200 kilograms in weight. It left marks on his body. © Screenshot / Instagram.com/_caseyking_

On the donation platform Gofundme he collects money for an operation – he has exceeded the target of 15,000 euros. In the meantime, more than 19,000 euros have been collected (As of February 28, 2023). So the young American will soon be able to leave the last physical remnants of his old self behind. (cat)