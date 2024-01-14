benefit withdrawnA man from Zoetermeer must pay back almost 50,000 euros in social assistance benefits after the municipality discovered that he 'traded' via Markplaats. A total of 51 advertisements were found on his account after an anonymous tip. According to the court, these were no longer 'incidental' sales that did not have to be reported.
Thomas Bosman
Latest update:
10:55
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Man #social #assistance #pay #euros #discovering #Marktplaats #advertisements
Leave a Reply