A man from Zoetermeer must pay back almost 50,000 euros in social assistance benefits after the municipality discovered that he 'traded' via Markplaats. A total of 51 advertisements were found on his account after an anonymous tip. According to the court, these were no longer 'incidental' sales that did not have to be reported. The man appealed, but without success.

