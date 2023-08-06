Man of the Colombian National Team could reach the Premier League: they reveal the offer

Although since 2018 he made the move to European soccer, Wilmar Barrios has not been given the opportunity to lead Russia to a more important league on the Old Continent.

The midfielder has been at Zenit for five seasons and although he has been a key player in the Russian team, concrete offers for the Colombian have not been seen in all these years.

Well, this Saturday the journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the 29-year-old midfielder has an offer from Nottingham Foresthistorical club of the Premier League.

The offer by neighborhoods

Wilmar Barrios with Duván Zapata.

The Italian communicator pointed out that the English club sent a formal offer to Zenit for a value of 4 million eurosbut the Russian team immediately rejected the proposal since they expect up to 15 million for the player.

At the moment, it is unknown if Nottingham will make a new attempt for the player, but Barrios knows that accepting an offer from the Premier is a great opportunity to show his talent in that league.

EXCL: Nottingham Forest submitted formal proposal to sign Colombian midfielder Wilmar Barrios 🚨🔴🌳 #NFFC Understand bid is around €4m fee but Zenit St Petersburg rejected as they want way more to let Barrios leave, around €15m. pic.twitter.com/jtGBs2Xa0B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

It is worth noting that at Zenit, Barrios has had a successful career winning five Russian Leagues, four Super Cups and one Russian Cup.

