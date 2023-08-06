Sunday, August 6, 2023
Man of the Colombian National Team could reach the Premier League: they reveal the offer

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2023
in Sports
Colombia vs Peru

First half between the Colombia vs. Peru team in Barranquilla, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier. January 28, 2022.

Photo:

Photo: Miguel Bautista

First half between the Colombia vs. Peru team in Barranquilla, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier. January 28, 2022.

Luis Díaz’s golden path at Liverpool continues to arouse interest in other players.

Although since 2018 he made the move to European soccer, Wilmar Barrios has not been given the opportunity to lead Russia to a more important league on the Old Continent.

The midfielder has been at Zenit for five seasons and although he has been a key player in the Russian team, concrete offers for the Colombian have not been seen in all these years.

Well, this Saturday the journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the 29-year-old midfielder has an offer from Nottingham Foresthistorical club of the Premier League.

The offer by neighborhoods

Wilmar Barrios with Duván Zapata.

The Italian communicator pointed out that the English club sent a formal offer to Zenit for a value of 4 million eurosbut the Russian team immediately rejected the proposal since they expect up to 15 million for the player.

At the moment, it is unknown if Nottingham will make a new attempt for the player, but Barrios knows that accepting an offer from the Premier is a great opportunity to show his talent in that league.

It is worth noting that at Zenit, Barrios has had a successful career winning five Russian Leagues, four Super Cups and one Russian Cup.

FOOTBALL

