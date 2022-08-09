henry cavill played Superman in “man of steel” 9 years ago. The film reinvented the most emblematic superhero of DC Comics and was a success, so a sequel should not be long in coming. At least that was the original plan with Zack Snyder in charge.

After the director left the DC Extended Universe due to personal problems, the franchise underwent a restructuring and the long-awaited sequel never saw the light of day. However, now it could become a reality after the merger of Warner Bros and Discovery.

According to The Wrap, the production company is evaluating ways to bring him back. “I know that the current regime likes him as Superman and I’m pretty sure they will try to get him back… This will probably become a story,” emphasized Umberto González of the media.

“All of that is subject to who will be the new guy at DC who is overseeing the universe and this committee, and who will answer to David Zaslav. It’s been almost 10 years since we saw him in ‘Man of Steel’. But I can say, on a personal level, that I don’t think it’s over yet,” he reflected.

It should be noted that Henry Cavill always expressed his desire to return as Superman in the DC Extended Universe and the fans support him. Now it only remains to wait for Warner Bros Discovery to issue an update on the matter.