Man of steel, the film starring Henry Cavill, was the film that started the DC Extended Universe. Despite its success, it never had a sequel and the realization of it is unlikely now that the protagonist is unrelated to the franchise.

The story showed us the ‘Man of Steel’ facing his origin and his extraordinary abilities, while understanding his place in the world. Batman vs. Superman and Justice League were the films responsible for showing its evolution on the big screen.

On the Brobible podcast, Zack Snyder spoke about the other plans he had for Superman in the DCEU and the threats he would face in the sequel that never saw the light of day.

“We are talking about a Brainiac movie [la secuela de Man of steel]. But I do think the Kryptonians who are in the Phantom Zone are probably still around. There was always the possibility that they would return; Faora and those who remain. That was something that was always there when we talked about a possible sequel, “he said.

Man of steel is one of the most popular installments in the DCEU. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

“I think it’s best to give Superman these extraterrestrial challenges because he’s something he has to watch out for in addition to Lex Luthor (his true nemesis). But I think you really have to look outside of Earth for challenges for him [Superman] because of how powerful it is. “

The realization of Man of steel 2 it is less and less likely now that Warner Bros is developing a reboot. The production will feature a Superman played by an Afro-descendant actor.