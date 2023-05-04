The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan has been surprise-released on Switch today.

The first game in the horror series, this release marks developer Supermassive Games taking its first steps on Nintendo’s console.

If you’re yet to play it, check out the trailer below.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Man of Medan sees five friends venturing on a diving trip, though they’re soon whipped up into a sinister story aboard a haunted ship.

Gameplay is full of decision-making and quick time events, like the developer’s previous iconic game Until Dawn.

This Switch version includes the full story as well as the extended playable chapter Flooded and the Curator’s Cut game mode that adds new scenes and decisions.

It also features an online two player shared story, as well as offline couch co-op with up to five players.

The full Dark Pictures Anthology is already available across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC. It’s not clear if the remaining games will make their way to Switch too.

Supermassive’s last game was 2022’s The Quarry – another teen horror game – and it’s next game is set to be a similar experience.