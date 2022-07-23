The damage is in the hundreds of thousands, hundreds of people are injured, there are several reports, the evidence is trickling in and: the suspect confesses. Nevertheless, the police and the judiciary have not launched a criminal investigation against a man (57) from Beuningen, who embezzled money from more than thirty Owners’ Associations in and around Nijmegen.

What happened in silence for months came out last month: several people who had outsourced the management of their apartment complex to VvE Beheer Nijmegen, discovered that money had disappeared from the joint account. Residents of apartments must have that bill to maintain the building they live in.