Seveso, a 3-year-old girl goes out alone in the middle of the night: a passer-by noticed her and alerted the police

An episode that is truly incredible is what happened last night, in the streets of Seveso. A little girl of alone 3 years she was found walking alone, barefoot and in a tank top by a passerby. The timely intervention of the police prevented the worst.

Luckily the local person, when he understood the severity of the situation, she asked the Carabinieri to intervene and therefore, to bring her in save. He’s fine now.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 4 in the morningof the night between Friday 16 and Saturday 17 June. Precisely in the small town of Sevesolocated in the province of Monza and Brianza.

From what emerged a local man was inside his home. For him it seemed to be one Night like the others.

When suddenly, from a window he thought he saw a little girl who walked in the street completely alone. Given the seriousness, he alerted the Carabinieri, who in turn got to work.

The agents began to search the streets of the town and only a few minutes later they made theamazing discovery. The little girl was walking on the side of the road. She was barefoot and in a tank top.

The discovery of the house of the 3-year-old girl

The Carabinieri immediately got out and after taking her to safety, they tried to talk to her to get some information information. Small at first it was bewildered and scaredbut then gave directions.

When the police officers rang the house that the girl had indicated to them, they found her aunt in front of her, incredulous and shocked. The woman explained that her mother had gone to Milan and she had it entrusted to her.

However, he doesn’t know how the little girl managed to open the door and go out alone. She explained that she had never done this before. Fortunately, however, the affair had a happy ending thanks to the intervention of the citizen and the agents.