A man turns out to be addicted to touching cars. However, he is forbidden to do so.

Everyone needs a hobby. But some hobbies are more convenient and harmless to have than others. Paul Priestly is a man who has a hobby that falls into the second category. According to his counsel, the man is addicted to touching cars… and then stealing everything in it, sometimes including the car itself.

Priestly is now 44 and his rascal hobby has been legally documented since he was 15 years old. According to ITV the best man has hundreds of cases of theft on his tally / criminal record. Last June, the best man was once again released from prison. However, there was still a penalty dating from 2018 that prohibited Priestly from touching cars.

Priestly’s Modus Operandi is apparently just trying all door handles until he finds a car that is unlocked. In March, Priestly’s five-year ban from touching cars expired. And you will not believe it: immediately the crook struck again. Unfortunately for him, things were recorded on camera.

Priestly has now received another nine-month suspended prison sentence. He doesn’t have to go back in the box right away. However, another five-year period of not touching cars has been imposed by the court. Priestly must also go through a 10-day program to be treated for his misconduct. Finally, until 2027, he may not move in public space before eleven in the morning or after six in the evening.

The police feel sorry for Paul, but at the same time say that as long as he breaks the law, they will prosecute him for it:

We will continue to work with him, alongside probation and other agencies, to try to steer him away from crime; however, for as long as he chooses to commit a crime, we will continue to put him before the courts. British roses

