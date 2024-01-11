A resident who no longer wants to be part of Dutch society has been punished by the judge. He must repay thousands of euros in rent arrears and must leave his rental home within fourteen days. The man, a self-declared sovereign, declares that no one has the authority to decide on him, as a 'living man'. Except the judge.
