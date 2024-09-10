A 36-year-old man named Paul admitted that his wife’s financial control is depressing him and pushing him to have affairs on the side. He named the unexpected reason for his infidelity in a letter to relationship expert Kenny Mammarell-D’Cruz, whose words leads iNews edition.

Paul said that he is married to a rich woman. His wife helped him open a business that is not yet profitable. The woman manages their business and controls her husband’s every move. “I feel emotionally and financially obligated to her. I cheat on her for the sake of freedom. I can’t do otherwise. I can’t imagine what she will do if she finds out about my mistresses,” the man complained.

Mammarella-D’Cruz noted that he did not understand whether the author of the letter loved his wife or stayed with her because of her money. The expert also wondered what exactly Paul wanted: to keep his secret or to be exposed.

Mammarella-D’Cruz advised the man to work hard to pay back his wife’s money that she invested in the business, and then discuss the future with her. But to do this, according to the specialist, the man must figure out whether he loves his wife. And if the answer to this question is yes, he needs to make every effort to make the marriage comfortable for both. At the same time, it is important that Paul can make his own decisions in the marriage.

“Start communicating, and don’t run away from problems. If there is love between you, it will help build a full-fledged relationship.

“You’re both young enough to make fundamental changes in your lives. You’re also both old enough to be honest with yourselves and each other. If you want to break free from your marriage, take concrete steps rather than play with fire,” Mammarella-D’Cruz advised.

