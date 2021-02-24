A MAN has been arrested in Mallorca for the murder of his uncle.

The 59-year-old Spaniard called police in the early hours of this morning to confess that he had killed his 79-year-old uncle by suffocating him with a pillow.

When officers arrived at the family home in Inca, the man was waiting outside of his front door.

Investigators say he then led police to a bedroom and the victim was found unresponsive on the bed.

The man has been charged with murder and remains in police custody.

In recent months, police have investigated a string of murders on the island.

In October, a former soldier shot his girlfriend in the head before turning the gun on himself.

Officers discovered the bodies inside of a car parked next to a petrol station in Peguera.

In November, a man was arrested after covering up the murder of his wife with an elaborate car crash on the outskirts of Palma.

The man claimed his wife had been seriously injured and died, providing details of where the ‘accident’ supposedly happened.

At the scene, Policia Nacional officers followed a trail of blood to nearby woods, finding the woman’s lifeless body covered with branches.

She had been stabbed to death with a screwdriver.

In December, police searched a farm in Binasselem for the body of a missing man allegedly murdered by a suspected serial killer.

The suspect is connected to the disappearance of three other men.