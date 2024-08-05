Juarez City.- A man was executed inside his home this afternoon in the Aztecas neighborhood.

Municipal police responded to a call for help and moved to Pimas and Pablo Téllez streets.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found a man wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes, dead, with gunshot wounds, they said.

In addition, two spent shell casings were found at the scene.

They then notified the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, this is the eighth homicide case in the statistics for August.