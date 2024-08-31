Ciudad Juarez.- This afternoon a man was murdered inside a home located in the José Suleimán neighborhood, according to officers from the Riveras Police District.

Municipal police officers from the Riberas District arrived at the streets Atrás Quedó la Huella and Ejido San Gabino, where they found the man without vital signs, with gunshot wounds, half-naked and lying on the bed.

This is the first crime to occur on the streets of the city this Friday.

The victim was identified at the scene as Luis Fernando RB, 25 years old, who was attacked by a man wearing a black shirt and cap, who fired several shots at him.

Witnesses reported that the man arrived and shot the young man before running away from the scene.

The first responders arrived at the scene and handed over the crime scene to elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI).

Experts extended the police cordon and collected evidence, then ordered the transfer of the body to the Forensic Medical Service where a legal autopsy will be performed.

August brings the total number of victims of the crime of wilful homicide to 73, including a one-year-old child and eight women.