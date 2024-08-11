Ciudad Juarez.- A man was beaten to death in the División del Norte neighborhood on Saturday night and municipal police arrested two people as the probable perpetrators, a coordinator of the Public Security Secretariat reported.

At 9:50 p.m., residents of Privada Pino Suárez and Maclovio Herrera reported to authorities that two men were dragging the lifeless body of another, which they left on the public road.

Police from the Western District arrived at the scene and found a dead man with signs of blows on his face. Witnesses said that two men beat him and dragged him to that spot, then ran away.

The police officers went looking for the perpetrators and found them three blocks away, hiding in a field, but when they approached where the murdered man was, witnesses recognized them, reported the municipal police commander.

The 24th victim of wilful homicide in August was taken to the Semefo facilities for a legal autopsy.

The SSPM will provide more information about the violent incident and the detainees in the coming hours, through the area of ​​Social Communication.