Ciudad Juarez.– A man was shot dead this afternoon in the parking lot of the Gran Patio Zaragoza shopping center.

Gunmen opened fire on a man in the parking lot of the shopping center in front of customers and passersby.

The report was made by the victim’s wife, who called the 911 emergency number indicating that her husband had been attacked and injured by gunshots.

Municipal officers initially arrived at the scene, located on Zaragoza and Oscar Flores Sanchez boulevards.

They found a lifeless man in the back of the Modatelas store, cordoning off part of the parking lot to preserve the crime scene.

After around 36 hours without any murders, this brings the total to 72 intentional homicides in the statistics for this month.