Ciudad Juarez.– Shortly after 3 p.m. a man was murdered in a subdivision in the southeast of the city.

The attack occurred on Tierra de Fuego and Paseo de los Manzanos streets, in the Parajes del Sur subdivision.

The report was made by a relative of the victim, who initially indicated that his brother-in-law was injured.

When municipal officers arrived, the attacked man had died on the spot, making this the 60th intentional homicide of the current month.