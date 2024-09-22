Ciudad Juarez.- A man was killed in his car this afternoon on the Airport Bypass, very close to the kilometer 20 roundabout.

According to the report, the victim was aboard a brown Nissan Versa parked on the Airport Bypass next to Gabriel Gaviria Street when he was surprised and shot to death.

Witnesses said the attackers fired from another vehicle, of which they did not give a description.

The victim, an unidentified man, was left behind the wheel of a Nissan car; relatives arrived at the scene and were in shock.

With this murder, the statistics for intentional homicides this month reached 53.