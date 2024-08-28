Ciudad Juárez— A man traveling in his car was shot and killed early this morning in the Cerradas de Santa Isabel neighborhood, officials from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported.

It was at 3:45 a.m. when police from the Valle District went to Edras and Santa Juana streets, where they found the lifeless body of a man inside a white 2019 Nissan Versa car, with license plates B60SJT4.

A preventive agent indicated that the victim was left dead at the wheel of the car, lying on his right side, after receiving shots to the head and chest.

The area was secured and yellow cordons were placed, then the scene was handed over to field forensic experts and night-shift investigative police.

According to the official count by the FGE, 70 people have been murdered in Ciudad Juárez during the month of August.

Police reports indicate that the victim is a platform-based rental car operator.