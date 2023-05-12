It was a cold August evening when the Sheffield community had to witness an appalling event.

It all started when Simon Wilkinson, a 50-year-old man, allegedly yelled at one of his neighbors that he was “a fool”.

Said subject was Andrew Hague, a 31-year-old Briton, who was known in the neighborhood for his judicial record and alcohol consumption.

In fact, according to the authorities in the region, the man had already been sentenced for violent behavior against different people on several occasions.

It was then that Hague ran out of his apartment screaming, before attacking him with a metal box full of Pokémon cards.

“You called me, damn it. Come here and fight like a man,” she told him before landing the first blow.

The prosecutor in charge of the case, Laura Marshall, assured that in addition to the blows with the deck, The perpetrator would also have hit his head against the ground, because, according to him, he had hurt him so much that killing him would be “an act of mercy.”

The deck was apparently still in its metal case at the time of the attack.

Now, months later, in May of this 2023, a judge finally sentenced him to life imprisonment for a minimum of 17 years and recommended that he be readmitted to the secure Rampton hospital.

This, especially since it was discovered that the man had mental health problems and would have stopped his medication. On the contrary, Hague would have chosen to “self-medicate” with marijuana -not medical- and alcohol.

