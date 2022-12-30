Man murdered a delivery man in the middle of an argument over the delivery of an order

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The owner of the pizzeria was sentenced to life imprisonment
The owner of the pizzaria was sentenced to life imprisonment
After committing the macabre act, he went up to his house to eat the hamburger he had ordered.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 30, 2022, 03:04 PM
A tragedy took place in the commune Ñuñoa, in Santiago de Chile, l After a home owner and a client had a heated discussion over the delay in the delivery of an order. The fight was in the building located in the 552 of Av José Pedro Alessandri where Tomas Aguirre Martinez He stabbed the resident Hebert Sánchez, taking his life with the knife. Can read: After killing his mother, he told the police that he was possessed.
According to investigations, after aguirre would have stabbed the man, he went up to eat his hamburgers in which the people from the concierge told the authorities about the murder. When the police arrived at the place and knocked on the apartment, Aguirre (29 years old) did not resist the capture and, on the contrary, indicated that he stabbed in self-defense after the fight over the lateness of the food.
Also read: Lima: order to tear down controversial “wall of shame” that separates rich and poor In addition, the authorities verified that it was not Tomás’s first violent behavior and that he had even left the bloody knife in the dishwasher in his apartment while he was having dinner.The delivery man, who was 19 years old. He was a young Venezuelan with his immigration status regularized and worked in Chile as a domiciliary.
You can also read:
Bolsonaro says goodbye in tears: “Battles are lost, but not the war”
Bolivian judge orders four months in prison for governor and opposition leader
December 30, 2022, 03:04 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Man #murdered #delivery #man #middle #argument #delivery #order
Leave a Reply