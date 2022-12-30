Man murdered a delivery man in the middle of an argument over the delivery of an order

A tragedy took place in the commune Ñuñoa, in Santiago de Chile, l After a home owner and a client had a heated discussion over the delay in the delivery of an order. The fight was in the building located in the 552 of Av José Pedro Alessandri where Tomas Aguirre Martinez He stabbed the resident Hebert Sánchez, taking his life with the knife. Can read: After killing his mother, he told the police that he was possessed.

According to investigations, after aguirre would have stabbed the man, he went up to eat his hamburgers in which the people from the concierge told the authorities about the murder. When the police arrived at the place and knocked on the apartment, Aguirre (29 years old) did not resist the capture and, on the contrary, indicated that he stabbed in self-defense after the fight over the lateness of the food.

Also read: Lima: order to tear down controversial “wall of shame” that separates rich and poor In addition, the authorities verified that it was not Tomás’s first violent behavior and that he had even left the bloody knife in the dishwasher in his apartment while he was having dinner.The delivery man, who was 19 years old. He was a young Venezuelan with his immigration status regularized and worked in Chile as a domiciliary.

