Tokyo.- Japanese authorities have arrested a 24-year-old who fled after receiving by mistake 46.3 million yen (almost $8,000,000.00) destined to subsidize all the low income households from a town in the west of the country.

The detainee, Sho Taguchi, would have spent the money in casinos online abroad and refused to return it even though the city council informed him of the wrong transferfor which he has been arrested accused of a crime of fraud, according to local media reports on Thursday.

Taguchi would have admitted the accusations and subsequently showed his intention to return the money, although his lawyer has indicated that it is unlikely that he will be able to do so, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

The amount is the total amount of an aid of 100,000 yen (about 740 euros) for the covid-19 for each of the 463 low-income households from the village of Abuin Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The local government sued the young man last week for more than 51 million yen (about 380,000 euros), the amount initially sent by mistake plus legal fees, and plans to open a criminal lawsuit in the case.

The incident has had great media coverage in Japan since it became known last month, when the erroneous transfer took place, while more details about the case are emerging.

The town compiled a list of all applicants for the financial helpin which the name of taguchi I was in first place.

On April 6, an official mistakenly sent a single transfer order of 46.3 million yen to the first recipient on the list, instead of 463 orders of 100,000 yen for each registrant, whose bank details had been collected on a floppy disk that had to be sent to the bank to execute the transfers.

The amount was transferred on the 8th to the young man’s account, which was moved little by little for two weeks to avoid detection, after the city council itself notified him of the wrong transfer and asked him to return it.

Authorities had difficulty connecting with taguchiwho told them informed them that the money was no longer in his account but initially agreed to return it, before disappearing.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday night. Police are trying to trace the money by analyzing several smartphones seized from the detainee.