A 57-year-old man in Grasellenbach near Darmstadt in southern Hesse is missing. The police used rescue dogs and a helicopter to search.

Grasellenbach – A resident of a nursing home is missing in Grasellenbach in the Bergstrasse district in southern Hesse. The police have initiated extensive search measures, which have not yet led to any success.

57-year-old Stefan Adam, who lives in the “Residenz Leben am Wald” nursing home in Grasellenbach near Darmstadt, has been missing since Thursday (March 4th, 2021) at 3 p.m. According to the police, he is “possibly in a helpless position and was last seen in the Hammelbacher Strasse area”.

Grasellenbach near Darmstadt: Police are looking for missing people in nursing homes

Immediately after the 57-year-old disappeared in Grasellenbach near Darmstadt in southern Hesse, the police and volunteer fire brigade began looking for the man. A rescue dog squadron and a police helicopter were also used.

The police describe the missing person as follows:

about 1.75 meters tall

about 80 kilograms

blonde hair with a bald forehead

dressed in a reddish sweatshirt

his “shuffling gait” is conspicuous

The Waldmichelbach police station takes clues to the man’s whereabouts under the number 06207/940520 as well as any other police station. (jsc)

