A man 22-year-old from Illinois has been arrested for the alleged murder of at least six kittens babies, for which he is accused of torture and kill cats, using horrendous methods such as drowning and heat them in the microwave.

The terrible event occurred in the house of Thomas Martel, located in the Wicker Park neighborhood. It was his own girlfriend who alerted the authorities after discovering a smelly bag in her partner’s pantry. Opening the bag, they found body parts of the helpless kittens.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Dale-Schmidt described at a bond hearing how Martel would have killed the kitties at his home and replaced them with similar ones, looking for them on Craigslist ads to avoid suspicion.

Martel's sinister pattern of behavior has left everyone in dismay. According to prosecutors, the accused would have confessed to his girlfriend that he enjoyed killing cats and that he had done it since he was a child.

In addition to the murders, Martel was revealed to display cruel behavior towards animals, such as when he drowned a kitten in a tub of water or heated it in the microwave.

Judge Kelly McCarthy, who presided over the bail hearing, highlighted the seriousness of the acts committed by martel and mentioned the loss of numerous animal lives due to his conduct.

Although he was granted a $7,500 bond to be released under electronic monitoring, the community hopes that justice will be done in this case and that appropriate measures will be taken to prevent further acts of animal cruelty.

martel’s girlfriend played a critical role in reporting the abuse to the authorities. It was thanks to his bravery that this chain of atrocities could be stopped.

The emotional impact on her and the wider community has been profound, and it is hoped that this case will raise awareness of the importance of protecting animals and punishing them appropriately. acts of cruelty to them.

As the court process progresses, it is expected that a thorough evaluation of the mental health of Martel.