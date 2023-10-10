Home page World

An unusual wedding causes controversy: the groom marries a woman who bears a striking resemblance to his daughter. The reactions are mixed.

Phoenix – A 44-year-old man recently married his 28-year-old co-worker Savana. But this wedding is by no means an everyday occurrence: it has apparently caused a lot of discussion and disagreement within the family. But what makes this marriage so remarkable?

Emotional conflict of the groom’s daughter before the wedding

Chris Chapin, father of three children, probably has a special relationship with his daughter Tizziana, as he is not only her father but also her employer. His new wife Savana also works in his hair salon. However, the 21-year-old daughter was deeply affected before her father’s wedding. “Tizziana felt extremely offended,” Savana, Chris’s new wife, reported New York Post.

Tizziana’s concerns were varied: she worried about the 16-year age difference between her father and Savana. Furthermore, she questioned Savana’s intentions; she assumed it was more of a professional interest, since Savana works in her father’s salon. But what disturbed her most was the striking resemblance between her and Savana – from hair color to height and hairstyle.

Criticism on TikTok: Man marries significantly younger woman who resembles his daughter

The resemblance between Tizziana and Savana is so striking that it not only causes discussions within the family, but also makes waves on social media. The unusual family situation has caused a stir, especially on the popular TikTok platform. A video Savana posted on TikTok shows the two women side by side. It sparked a lot of comments and reactions. In the meantime, however, the daughter seems to have come to terms with the new woman at her father’s side. They both seem to get along well in the short clip.

One user commented under the video: “If my father married someone who looked like me, I would be pretty traumatized.” Another user added: “You look like sisters. Does Chris want to marry his own daughter?” The comments make it clear that many see the relationship as unusual, if not problematic. According to his own statements, the influencer Kaan Yavi and his wife had a problematic marriage – most recently he took care of it a statement for headlines.

The role of the ex-wife and the wedding, despite all the difficulties

It is not known how Chris’ ex-wife and Tizziana’s mother feels about the whole situation. In any case, she has not yet commented on her ex-husband’s new happiness in love. However, one can assume that she also has her own thoughts and emotions about this unusual marriage.

Despite the initial controversy and concerns, the family appears to have eventually found a way forward. The wedding was held and Chris and Savana now appear to be happily married. According to the social media channels Instagram and TikTok They even have three children.