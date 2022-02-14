Home page world

Firefighters are looking for a sunken luxury car in the Neckar. A man landed in his luxury car late Sunday evening after taking a pee in the small town of Gundelsheim in the Neckar in Baden-Württemberg. © Julian Buchner/Einsatz-Report24/dpa

A pee break with expensive consequences: Instead of driving on, a man maneuvers his expensive car into the Neckar after a short break. The river had to be closed to shipping.

Gundelsheim – A man landed in his luxury car late Sunday evening after taking a pee in the small town of Gundelsheim in the Neckar in Baden-Württemberg.

The 37-year-old parked his car at a boat ramp in the Heilbronn district to relieve himself, the police said early Monday morning. When trying to continue, he ended up with his car in the river because of a driving error. There the car first drifted on the water surface and then completely sunk in the Neckar near the village of Böttingen.

The man was able to get out of the vehicle in time and reach the shore on his own. He was in shock and slightly hypothermic. The police estimated the damage to his car at around 100,000 euros. Due to the visibility conditions, the vehicle can probably only be recovered during the course of the day. Since it is suspected to be in the Neckar channel, the shipping route had to be closed, it was said. dpa