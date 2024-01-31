Home page World

In a viral TikTok video, users discuss which creature can be seen here. Less constructive people, on the other hand, only think ambiguously.

Kassel – TikTok is a place where strange everyday situations encounter absurdities. Anyone who scrolls through the social media app doesn't know what to expect next. “Nothing could have prepared me for this,” a user commented in English under one TikTok video that went viralwhich shows a “worm” hidden in the sand.

“Worm” hidden in the sand goes viral: man lures animal out of hole with salt

In the TikTok video in question, a man sprinkles salt into a small hole in the sand. Then you can see how it moves and stirs beneath the surface. Shortly afterwards the head of a living creature appears, which the man grabs and pulls out of the sand. One user writes, visibly amused: “It was too salty for the brother and he came upstairs to take a breath.”

Other users are making fun of the shape of the mysterious “worm”. The reason for this is that it is quite obviously reminiscent of a man's genitals. One TikTok user commented: “Everything reminds me of him.” A few confirmed that they should call “him” or “her”.

“Worm” on the beach is actually a shell

While some people compare the “worm” to a vegetable, someone asks ironically whether it might be a “sea latte”. But some TikTok users know better: the creature is actually a Pacific sea mussel, also known as a razor clam. It belongs to the mussel family (Mytilidae).

Although the “worm” is just a harmless shell, a few users are visibly disgusted: “I will never go to the beach barefoot again.” One goes even further and writes: “Boy! I'll never go to the sea again.” Another recommends pouring raw cleaner into the hole in the sand next time instead of salt.

In addition to disgust and fascination, this solves TikTok-Video has one thing in particular: amazement. It seems that a majority of users had no idea that such a worm-like creature was hanging around on beaches. The video has now become accordingly (As of January 31st) Viewed 1.8 million times and shared almost 40,000 times.

