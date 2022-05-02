Malcolm MacDonald, a 47-year-old man, lived through one of his worst nightmares when doctors diagnosed him with a blood infection, which later caused his penis to fall out.

One day a small light of hope came into his life. His treating doctor told him about the ‘penis-master’. However, the member had to be grafted onto his arm, and although it was for a short time, different administrative delays and a pandemic prevented your limb from going back to the right place.

This year, after nine hours of surgery, the man got his penis back in the right place. According to statements he gave to the newspaper ‘The sun’, he felt like a “man again”.

“The first thing I did was look down and say, ‘Oh, my days. They did it right this time.’ I feel like a real man again,” he said.

A graft was placed in his arm to place it in its natural position.

How did the strange case start?

It was like a horror movie. I was in a complete panic. She knew deep down that he was gone and that she was going to lose him. Then one day he just fell to the ground

In 2010, MacDonald received frightening news about a perineal infection, which took a heavy toll on his physique. Even more than she could imagine.

In 2014, MacDonald’s member fell out. In the statements he gave to the aforementioned newspaper, the man described the event as heartbreaking.

“I had struggled for years with an infection in my perineum, but had no idea what could happen. It spread to my fingers and toes and turned them black. When I saw my penis turn black I was beside myself” she recalled.

He further added, “It was like a horror movie. I was in a complete panic. She knew deep down that he was gone and that she was going to lose him. Then one day, it just fell to the ground.”

After the fateful event, the man picked up the member and took it to the hospital where he was told that nothing could be done: “I went to the hospital and they told me that the best thing they could do for me was to roll up the remaining stump like a little sausage roll. It was heartbreaking.”

However, Professor David Ralph at University College Hospital in London built a new and functional one, which had to be installed in 2015, that is, five years after the fall.

However, things did not turn out as expected. In fact, “due to lack of oxygen in the blood, it was temporarily grafted onto the arm”, published the newspaper ‘The Sun’.

The pandemic and administrative delays were the cause of Malcolm’s penis was in his arm for more than six years. In fact, it was until this year that the man was able to have the operation to place the member in his natural position.

According to the aforementioned newspaper, this man’s penis “was made of meat from Malcolm’s arm, which allowed him to feel and eventually he has a pump in his scrotum to fill it with saline, allowing him to prepare it for sex.”

Regarding this new stage in his life, MacDonald said: “My luck in life hasn’t been very good so far, but it can only go wrong for a while, right?”

In addition, he pointed out that the process was difficult: “Can you imagine six years of your life with a penis swinging on your arm? It was a nightmare, but now it’s gone.”

For now, the man is happy to have his member in the right place.

