Texas.- A 35-year-old man lost both arms and part of his feet after contracting “typhus” from a flea bite. and nearly died of septic shock, gangrene, and organ failure.

Michael Kohhlof, suffered a flea bite And he didn’t realize it until it was too late.

The man, after losing sensation in his toes and suffering some symptoms What appeared to be related to a bad flu, the man went to a hospital emergency room near his mother’s home in the town of San Antonio, Texas.

Michael Kohlohf after suffering septic shockhe had to be rushed to the intensive care unit, where he received a dialysis ventilator, antibiotics, vasopressors, and numerous intravenous medications to keep him alive as his organs began to fail rapidly.

The man lost both arms and part of his feet / Photo: J’Lenne Hardaway, Greg Kohlhof

Given the seriousness of his state of health, the doctors gave him up and told her mother, J’Leene Hardaway, to call everyone in her immediate family, since it was possible that his son died and it was time to say goodbye.

According to Michael’s brother, Greg Kohlhof, the family was concerned that his brother was brain deadbecause he was about to die once or twice.

He almost died from a flea bite / Photo: J’Lenne Hardaway, Greg Kohlhof

After 11 days of medical assistance, the man recovered “miraculously” and the specialists were able to withdraw the ventilator and sedation, without serious physical consequences.

However, Michael Kohlohf’s hands and feet began to develop gangrene. dry as a result of treatment with vasopressors, one of the drugs that saved his life.

Michael’s gangrene had no treatment, so the doctor He decided to amputate both hands at the height of the forearms and half of the feet.. Michael has a very positive outlook on life and seeks to raise awareness of disease.

