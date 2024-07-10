The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has ordered four fraudsters and a company to pay a fine of one million dirhams, after the first to fourth defendants defrauded a man and seized 665 thousand dirhams, after deceiving him into believing that they owned a stock trading company, and then dividing the amount between them.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against four individuals and a company, accusing them of embezzling AED 665,000 by making him believe that they owned a stock trading company. This was after they contacted him, asked to meet him, and pretended to be employees of a stock trading company, contrary to the truth. They made him believe that they could open an account for him to trade in the company, and supported these false allegations by presenting a statement of his profits in the company. Lawyer Ali Al-Abbadi, who was present with the victim, stated that the defendants asked his client to transfer the amount to the account of the fourth defendant, and through this fraudulent means they were able to deceive the victim, get him to hand over the amount, and withdraw those amounts through the account of another company, which is the fifth defendant.

The lawyer said that the investigations proved that the accused had divided the victim’s money by transferring the amount to their bank accounts, and when the victim wanted to receive the profits and exit the investment, they deceived him by telling him that he had lost the profits and capital, and at that point he was certain that he had been a victim of fraud and deception, so he reported it to the police.

The court explained in its ruling that the process of tracking the money transfer path showed that the amounts were transferred to the accounts of the fourth defendant, who deposited them in the company’s account (the fifth defendant), and then transferred them to the accounts of the remaining defendants. The court ruled against the defendants, in the presence of the first, second and third defendants, and in the presence of the fourth and fifth defendants, to punish each defendant with a fine of 200 thousand dirhams, oblige them all to pay the criminal fees, and refer the civil suit to the civil court.