Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Split

Michael Kohlhof lost his arms and toes after being bitten by a flea. His mother is asking for donations. © GoFundMe/JLeene Hardaway

A man comes to the hospital with flu symptoms. There his condition deteriorated rapidly. He survived – but only at the expense of amputations.

Frankfurt/Houston – A man from the USA is going through a martyrdom that is hard to imagine. And that after a supposedly harmless insect bite. Michael Kohlhof from Houston in the US state of Texas was just about to die, but the recovery has left serious marks.

Man loses arms and toes after flea bite

Kohlhof’s ordeal records his mother, J’Leene Hardaway, who the platform GoFundMe for donations asks for Michael’s treatment. It all starts in June with harmless flu symptoms. However, these become so bad that the family decides to go to a hospital emergency room. In the evening, the 35-year-old will be with a septic shock, also triggered by pneumonia can be transferred to the intensive care unit. At the same time, the cause is being investigated.

Just one day later, Michael has to be artificially ventilated. Because the When his kidney fails, he is put on a dialysis machine. He is given numerous medications, but his condition continues to deteriorate. Eventually other organs fail. That same day, doctors advised Hardaway to prepare for the worst. “I was told to call the next of kin, who were supposed to be coming from all parts of the country to say goodbye to him,” she writes GoFundMe.

Life-threatening condition after flea bite suddenly improves

But suddenly Michael’s condition improves. On July 1, the doctors decide to get him out of the artificial coma. A few days later, the patient opens his eyes. Tests revealed a typhoid infection as the reason for the sepsis (blood poisoning) caused by a flea bite. As Michael recovers, the serious consequences of the infection become apparent.

As a result of side effects of the medication, wounds on hands and feet become inflamed. Michael is transferred to an accident hospital. There, both forearms are first amputated, and almost two weeks later all toes are also amputated, as his mother writes in an update. A man from England experienced a similar affliction when doctors mistook cancer for an insect bite. An American woman even died from a very rare bacterial infection. (mt)