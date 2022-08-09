





A man in Australia has lost the ability to walk after consuming 70 times the recommended daily allowance of vitamin B6, according to ABC Radio Melbourne.

The 86-year-old was already active and living independently, said his daughter Alison Taylor, until a blood test revealed he had a mild vitamin B6 deficiency.

Taylor said her father had no symptoms of any health problems, but her doctor prescribed a 50-milligram vitamin B6 supplement to boost her levels. Vitamin B6, like other B vitamins, helps the body convert food into energy by breaking down carbohydrates and proteins. Research suggests it may help the body’s immune system and certain brain functions.

But 50 milligrams is much higher than the standard dose recommendation, which is 1.7 milligrams of vitamin B6 per day for men over 50. or even spaghetti sauce.

The new high-dose multivitamin wasn’t the only B6 in the man’s diet: he was also taking a magnesium supplement, which contained B6, and eating B6-fortified breakfast cereals.

Within months, he started to lose feeling in his legs and ended up going to the hospital after he could no longer walk, his daughter said.

“Twelve months ago he was driving. He is now in elderly care and in a wheelchair,” said Taylor, who did not share his father’s name.







