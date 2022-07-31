United States.- A man was detained by the police in Las Vegas, in the United States after he will leave his dog locked up husky breed in the car under at least 40 degrees of heat to be able to enter the casino to bet.

According to the police report, the culprit was identified as Raúl Carbajal, 50, who was arrested for animal abuse after leaving the three-month-old puppy locked up in the parking lot of a well-known casino.

It was the security elements who, noticing that the puppy was locked up in the infernal heat, proceeded to rescue the animal through a window in the roof of the vehicle.

The reports also indicate that the dog would have been tied by the snout with adhesive tape so that it would not bark, and in addition there was no food or water inside the car, a situation that made the little more than 40 degrees that hit the region more unbearable. last July 20.

In videos released by the Las Vegas Police you can see when the 50-year-old man is arrested by officers.

“Do you realize how hot it is outside? You had the car turned off, the windows rolled up, and duct tape around your dog’s mouth.”mention the officers when warning the man.

You may also like

According to newspapers in the region, the puppy would have spent at least two hours inside the car, and despite the fact that the man was arrested, he was released moments later after paying a bail of 5,000 dollars, just over 100,000 Mexican pesos. .