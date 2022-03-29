New Zealand.- A man locked a 9-year-old boy inside a car for days without eating, he even abused the minor and threatened him with death.

The man identified as 40-year-old Riki “R” was sentenced to 13 years in prison at a court hearing where he admitted a series of crimes against several minorsaccording to the Mirror medium.

The defendant blamed the 9-year-old for his behaviorwhich involved leaving him alone in the car as “punishment” for little things gone wrong, the New Zealand court heard.

The boy sneaked out to go to the bathroom, causing the man to assault him and spend another day in the car without eating.

Riki “R” was angry with the boy on another occasion and grabbed him by the throat, causing him to gasp for breath.

The boy got sick and collapsed after being in the car for four consecutive days and nights with nothing to eat.

The subject also hit the child repeatedly and kicked his head, causing him to barely stay awake.

He was finally arrested in September of last year in a camp where the police discovered 14 grams of cannabis in a bag, as well as packaging and scales.

The man pleaded guilty to 28 charges that included kidnapping, intentional injury, strangulation and sexual conduct against minors 16 and 12 years old.

There were more victims

Six victims have mentioned that they were attacked by the subject and three provided harrowing accounts of their experience in a New Zealand courtroom.

“The scars you left me do not worry me, it is the emotional damage that will last me,” was one of the comments of one of the victims who said she had trust and anger issues.

The Christchurch District Court learned of the horrible treatment of victims on Tuesday and said it had been going on for years and was “controlled by fear”.

Crown prosecutor Pip Currie suggested a 24-year jail sentence to start with and a further year for the defendant’s previous crimes while at large.

Defense attorney Serina Bailey asked the court to consider the subject’s prospects for rehabilitation if he were to serve a long sentence.

She said he was “very embarrassed” and issued a written statement saying: “I’m sorry, I will live with this for the rest of my life.”

Judge Brian Callaghan said the defendant’s “horrible” behavior had a long-term impact on his victims.

