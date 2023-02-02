Home page World

Welcome to Cid Dwyer: The Australian takes care of 81 guinea pigs.

Cid Dwyer also adopted ten guinea pigs when he moved into his new home. In the meantime, significantly more of the small rodents live with him.

Munich – Many people have a pet. Some even several. But only a few really many. In the meantime, Cid Dwyer had even lost track of things, but since the end of last year he has known pretty precisely how many guinea pigs are at home in his garden: 81. That was his count, like the Australian in one of his numerous tiktokvideos revealed.

“Ten more than expected,” he added. It’s so easy to get lost. Especially in the case of the 25-year-old, who a year ago didn’t really have much to do with guinea pigs. The cute little animals lived just like him on earth. The content creator came into contact with the rodents in February 2022 when moving into the new house in Sydney.

Man lives with 81 guinea pigs: Animals are now separated by gender

Arriving at the newly acquired home, Dwyer found that the previous owners had left ten guinea pigs behind – without first mentioning the animals. He chose to keep the rodents. Because somehow he quickly took her to heart.

What the Dwyer didn’t realize is that guinea pigs reproduce quickly, and there are often two or three in a litter. So the population grew rapidly. Even if the guinea pig dad knew how to help before their number shot up to unimagined heights. In the self-built enclosure in the garden, he separated the animals by sex. So there is an area for males and one for females. In addition, there is even one for the offspring, because they should not be neglected.

Guinea pig population is growing despite separation – “Bara” is probably to blame

However, the guinea pigs were not so easily dissuaded from continuing to reproduce. Dwyer doesn’t know how, but at least one male must have snuck into the females’ enclosure after the separation. He suspects “Bara” – one of the first ten animals that were there before him.

“Bara” is said to have fathered 38 children. So there was new blood in the house again. “The males are very careful to get them all pregnant,” he says metro quotes: “I then put up a fence, but one must have gotten in to them anyway.”

But now the males’ thirst for action should be over for the time being: “Now I’ve built a new enclosure for the females so that everything is under control.” The two enclosures are no longer under one roof, but in different corners of the garden. Even “Bara” has to admit defeat.

Masses of guinea pigs in Sydney: “They’re cute – I’ll let them hang out here”

Despite the large herd, Dwyer manages to develop a personal bond with each of the guinea pigs. So he wants to have not only given the older ones, but all of them their own name. One of the females is called Claudia, based on British TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, “because it has long hair that covers its face – like a pony”. Then there’s “curious George” – “because he’s always so curious”. One of his favorites is “Cookie Dough”, which has chocolate brown fur.

At first he just thought, “They’re cute. I’ll let them hang out here.” But of course there’s a lot more to raising the guinea pigs. As quickly as the number of animals increased, Dwyer quickly became a guinea pig expert.

Guinea pig enclosure deluxe: There is even a jungle as a retreat

It is important that they have enough space to avoid turf wars. “You have enough space to walk around,” he emphasizes, showing an impressive landscape full of plants. A jungle in which the furry residents can also withdraw: “I researched which plants I can accommodate in the enclosure to make sure that they are not poisonous.”

Much of his free time is spent on the hobby. The guinea pigs are washed regularly and their fur trimmed. There are four bowls of home-grown barley grass and dry food daily, plus sometimes a carrot or watermelon as a treat. He also cleans the litter every day. Since the enclosure Deluxe also has a covered area, the guinea pigs are also protected from the rain. In the summer they are given frozen bottles of cold water to cool off.

Guinea pig paradise in Sydney: “They have a beautiful life and are very spoiled”

All of this has its price. A high four-digit amount is collected every year. Especially since there are also goodies: For Halloween, Dwyer gave the guinea pigs a pumpkin. He also found that cabbage is much better received by females than by males. Bananas or raspberries are also included.

For the count mentioned at the beginning, he needed several laundry baskets. Dwyer recently got the males a small wooden castle as a retreat. His guinea pigs actually live a bit like kings. You don’t seem to lack for anything. “You have a beautiful life. They’re very spoiled,” he says. Hardly anyone will disagree with that. (mg)