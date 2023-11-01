Home page World

From: Romina Kunze, Robin Dittrich

Mario has been living on a cruise ship for over two decades. If he ever disembarks, he has to deal with an unusual problem.

Kassel – When Mario Salcedo traveled on a cruise ship for the first time in 1996, he had no idea that he had found a home. At that time he actually just wanted to get a taste of things and tried out various shipping companies. How he faces the YouTuber Alanna Zingano He went on 150 cruises on almost 70 ships to find the ideal travel option for himself. Ultimately, Salcedo chose to spend his life on Royal Caribbean International’s cruise ships; even if it Sometimes things get rougher on the high seas can.

Man experiences problems due to life on cruise ship

Since then, Mario Salcedo has already spent 23 years at sea. He only took short breaks of two weeks and a 15-month break during the corona pandemic. Because of his passion for cruising, he earned the nickname “Super Mario.” However, his life on board also led to strange problems, which were particularly evident when he was on land. For an Italian couple, for example, their shore leave ended bitterly: because the excursionists arrived too late, they saw the steamer sail away from the pier.

After 23 years on the high seas: “Can no longer walk straight on land”

As the cruise enthusiast told Condé Nast Traveler back in 2016, his legs no longer work as well on land as they did on board. He first has to get used to not being on the high seas anymore. “I lost my land legs, and at one point I swayed so much that I couldn’t walk straight,” he said. For Salcedo, it is more pleasant to be on ships because “I’m used to it.”

According to Royal Caribbean’s blog, Mario Salcedo has sailed over 1,100 times. On Alanna Zingano’s YouTube channel, Salcedo explained that living on board costs him about $82,000 a year. To this day he hasn’t thought of an end: “I’ve made so many friends and memories at sea over the years, I plan to continue sailing indefinitely – as long as I’m well and having fun.” But not every passenger seems to be as pleasant as Mario: Cruise employees reveal travelers’ five worst habits.

A retired couple has also been living on a cruise ship for more than a year; and for a remarkable reason (see video). Newcomers should keep a few things in mind before boarding the “steamer” for the first time.

