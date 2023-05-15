A university professor broke the record to live longer underwater without depressurizing this weekend at a dive lodge in the Florida Keys.

The 74th day of Joseph Dituri Residing at Jules’ Undersea Lodge, situated at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo, was not much different from his earlier days there since it was submerged on March 1.

dituri, who also goes by the nickname “Dr. Deep Sea,” he ate a protein-rich microwaved salmon and egg meal, worked out with resistance bands, did his daily push-ups and took an hour-long nap.

Unlike a submarine, the lodge does not use technology to adjust to increased underwater pressure.

The previous record of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes it was established by two professors from Tennessee, Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fain, at the same location in 2014.

But dituri is not only settling for the record and resurfacing: she plans to stay at the lodge until June 9, when she reaches 100 days and completes an underwater mission dubbed Project Neptune 100.

The mission combines ocean and medical research along with educational outreach and was organized by the Marine Resources Development Foundation, which owns the habitat.

“The record is a bit of a bump and I really appreciate that,” he said. diturian educator at the University of South Florida who has a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering and is a retired US Navy officer. “I’m honored to have him, but we still have more science to do.”

His research includes daily experiments in physiology to monitor how the body to long-term exposure to extreme pressure.

“The idea here is to populate the world’s oceans, take care of them by living in them and treating them really well,” he said. Dituri.

The disclosure part of the mission of dituri includes conducting classes online and streaming interviews from his digital studio under the sea.

During the last 74 days, has reached over 2,500 students through online marine science classes and more with its regular biomedical engineering courses at the University of South Florida.

Although he says that he loves living under the ocean, there is one thing that he really misses.

“The thing I miss the most about being on the surface is literally the sun,” Dituri said. “The sun has been an important factor in my life. I usually go to the gym at five and then go back outside and watch the sunrise.”

Receive more international news directly on your WhatsApp