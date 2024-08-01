Animal rights activist in Thailand falls into coma for 5 months after being bitten by king cobra

A wildlife rescue worker in Thailand has been in a coma for five months after being bitten by a king cobra. This is writes The Thaiger.

A poisonous snake attacked Jakreen Neelkamhaeng in late February and bit him right in the vein. Despite timely assistance, the man suffered cardiac arrest, which lasted for more than half an hour. He was saved, but has since fallen into a coma.

As Nilkamhaeng’s colleagues reported, due to prolonged cardiac arrest, he suffered severe brain damage, which caused a vegetative state. Nevertheless, after several months of therapy, the animal rights activist’s condition has improved somewhat – now he can open his eyes, although he does not yet react to external stimuli.

After learning about Nilkamhaeng’s story, people in Thailand began donating money for his treatment. The man is currently at home under the care of his mother, who had to quit her job. His colleagues said the incident was a sad lesson for the organization, which is now expanding its efforts to educate the public about the dangers of poisonous snakes.

