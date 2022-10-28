A Nigerian man interrupted his own marriage ceremony after learning his fiancée was a mother of four. This fact was recorded in a video that went viral on social networks on October 18.

You can see in the recording how the groom, dressed in black, leaves the altar without hiding his annoyance with his consort; while you can see the woman, in a white dress, crying, on her knees and apologizing.

Likewise, the moment is captured when the wedding guests join forces to help the bride stand up, while asking her to stop crying.

Already when said content went viral, the local media indicated that the man found out during the exchange of votes; moment in which his fiancée decided to reveal the truth to him.

The video was posted on TikTok by a user identified as @surveyorabbey and it reached a total of 2.8 million views, about 92 thousand ‘likes’ and almost 200 comments.

This publication generated various opinions, mostly in favor of the subject’s decision of leaving her then-consort ‘planted’ after having hidden from him during their relationship that she was a mother.

“If she can keep that secret, there will be more things that she will continue to hide”, “He deserves it. How can you do that?” and “I would have done the same. Those are things that should be said on the first date” are some of the comments from Internet users who saw the video.

