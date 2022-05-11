An incredible story comes to us from Belgium, which reminds us a little of the excuses of the students who always tell the teachers that Fido has eaten their homework. But this time the reality and the stakes are higher. The dog eats 1,100 euros from the owner who had just picked them up to buy the new car. Fortunately there bank repaid it.

Photo source from Pixabay

Gregory is a Belgian man, who had gone to the bank to collect the money to be able to buy the new car. He had to pay the deposit, so he went to the bank to withdraw around 2 thousand euros from his account. But Sally, his 8 month old dog, ate 1,100 euros.

Sally chews everything up what happens to her. Gregory had left the money lying around within his reach and after two hours of absence, when he got home, he found the completely destroyed bills on the dog’s pillow. Impossible not to find the culprit of the crime immediately.

This money was to be used to make a down payment on a car. I left the envelope on the kitchen table and took a couple of hours off in my garage to do some DIY. When I got back to the house, I was surprised to find the envelope and the bills shredded and scattered on the dog’s pillow. As a result, just over half of the money was damaged, or 1,100 euros.

Gregory was not angry with Sally, but with himself, because he should have thought about it before leaving the money in plain sight, knowing that her puppy loves to destroy everything.

Photo source from Pixabay

The Belgian National Bank (Bnb) has it returned all the money lost, because Belgian law provides for reimbursement under certain conditions as recalled by Geert Sciot, spokesman for the Bnb. Conditions that Gregory’s case covered perfectly.